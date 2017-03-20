× After Tornado Strike-Seymour School Opening Delayed

SEYMOUR, Iowa- The Seymour School District had been hoping to resume class this week after an EF-2 tornado stuck here March 6th. Now the school district is hoping for next week.

“When the DNR said that they need to come down and test for asbestos and lead-based paint, in the area of the school that was hit with a stop on the progress that we have made,” said Jamie Hauser, the Principal of the Seymour School. “We had to wait for the testing that came back, and it came back hot in certain places so when it spot comes back hot they consider the whole building hot.”

Now special crews are working inside the old school, to save whatever they can. Anything like papers and clothing will have to be thrown away.

The school got a shipment of new books today, and cleaning crews were inside working, after most of the construction work is completed.

Since class has been delayed the school put a note on their website asking students to spend time studying on their own.

“We’ve had lots of parents putting pictures of the kids on Facebook showing the kids doing reading, or math, or playing some different games, like that so it’s been good to see that the kids have been keeping up on things that we need them to be doing when they get back here,” said Houser.