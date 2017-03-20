× New York Hospital Creates CPR-Friendly Spotify Playlist

UNITED STATES — For a long time, CPR trainers have suggested administering chest compressions to the beat of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees, since it has the perfect number of beats per minute to perform CPR.

But for anyone who may not be a Bee Gees fan, New York-Presbyterian Hospital has compiled a list of alternative options on Spotify. All of the songs are 100 beats per minute, and there’s something for everyone.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, Simon and Garfunkel’s Cecilia, and even Justin Timberlake’s Rock Your Body all made the list, among others.

The American Heart Association says hands-only CPR saves lives when someone experiences cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. If someone suddenly collapses, experts recommend calling 911, then pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of any of the aforementioned songs.

Another likely unforgettable option is Hanson’s MMMBop.