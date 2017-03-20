Bill Stowe on Water Works Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Even after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against three Iowa counties filed by Des Moines Water Works, officials say they are not done fighting.

The lawsuit alleged farm runoff from Sac, Buena Vista, and Calhoun Counties caused high nitrate levels downstream in the Raccoon River. Water Works says it takes millions to clean out nitrates from drinking water.

The ruling states the utility has no standing to sue the drainage districts.

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe came by the studio to discuss the matter.