'Civil Emergency' Alert Sent to Iowa Phones by Mistake

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ‘civil emergency’ phone alert sent out to many eastern Iowa residents on Monday evening appears to have been a mistake.

The cell phone alert that went out to Iowans in Polk, Johnson, and Iowa Counties read, “Civil Emergency in this area until 8:45 PM EDT Take Shelter Now Polk-County.”

About an hour after it was sent, the Johnson County Department of Emergency Management released an apology statement. They intended to send out an alert about a missing person out of Johnson County, and an investigation has been launched to determine why it was issued as a civil emergency.