Governor Introduces Program to Prepare Students in STEM Fields

IOWA -- The state is trying to strengthen its workforce from the bottom up.

On Monday morning, the governor introduced a program to better prepare students for STEM-related apprenticeships, meaning positions in science, technology, engineering, or math.

Boone High School is one of several schools set to test the program. Students there will gain hands-on experience in the plumbing and electrical fields.

"Doing this class would be a great honor because I would get a year ahead in schooling, so when I went out to the workforce it would be easier employment and I would know what i was doing," said student Jake Gourley.

"More registered apprenticeship programs mean that more high-skilled employees for Iowa employers, which will lead to a more diverse and talented workforce in our state," said Governor Branstad.

The program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.