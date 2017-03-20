× ‘Hamilton’ Making Three Week Des Moines Engagement in 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – Dates for the Des Moines stop of Broadway smash-hit musical “Hamilton” have been announced.

The Des Moines Civic Center announced Monday that the Tony-award winning hip-hop musical will be in Des Moines during the summer of 2018. The dates are June 27th through July 15th.

The show was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote and starred in the show. It’s the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers and an immigrant from the West Indies. He became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Season ticket holders will be guaranteed seats to the show and those can be purchased now. Single tickets for the show will go on sale later this year.

For more information on how you can get tickets and what other shows the Civic Center will feature in its 2017-2018 season check out the organization’s website.

The full 2017-2018 Willis Broadway Series is:

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Oct 10-15, 2017

THE COLOR PURPLE

Oct. 31–Nov. 5, 2017

WAITRESS

Dec. 5–10, 2017

STOMP

Jan. 26–28, 2018

ON YOUR FEET!

Feb. 20–25, 2018

CHICAGO

March 9–11, 2018

THE HUMANS

April 3–8, 2018

LES MISÉRABLES

April 17–22, 2018

LESLIE ODOM, JR. IN CONCERT with the Des Moines Symphony

May 12, 2018

HAMILTON

June 27 –July 15, 2018