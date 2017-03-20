Hit Musical Coming to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the hottest tickets around is an event still more than a year away: Hamilton, the Broadway musical, is part of the Des Moines Performing Arts 2017-2018 season.

The dates of the show and the other musicals in the pipe were announced on Monday afternoon. Hamilton will join the list of other big name musicals like The Color Purple and STOMP.

The hit play was recently performed on Broadway and in large cities like New York, generating nearly $100 million in gross revenue.

Jonathan Brendemuehl, Communications Director with Des Moines Performing Arts, says the play will also have an economic impact in downtown Des Moines.

"We use the Broadway league of calculation for economic development, and we learned that for every $1 spent on a Broadway ticket it brings about $3 of revenue into the community, so we are a huge economic driver in Des Moines,” Brendemuehl said.

