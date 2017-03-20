× McCoy Continues Efforts to Protect At-Risk Children from Abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa senator Matt McCoy and other local lawmakers will meet Monday to consider the next steps in addressing what they call the state’s failures to protect children at risk of abuse.

It all comes after the death of a West Des Moines teen who prosecutors say was starved to death by her parents. Sixteen-year-old Natalie Finn died of a heart attack last October. Officials say she was found wearing an adult diaper and appeared to have been in her own waste for, “some time.”

Her parents are facing charges in connection with her death.

Last week McCoy questioned a DHS administrator for nearly two hours to address his concerns.

Monday, the senator will continue his efforts to protect Iowa children from similar abuse.

That meeting is at 10:00 a.m. in room 116 at the Statehouse. It’s open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the Iowa Senate Democrats’ Facebook page.