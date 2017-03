× Police Hope Forensic Results Will Lead to Arrest in Des Moines Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are hoping the results of forensic tests lead to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old Trey Lee.

Lee was shot and killed on Friday afternoon near Evelyn Davis Park.

The results of forensic tests will not be available until at least next week, but police say they have identified a couple suspects and believe the forensic results will lead to an arrest.