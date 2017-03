× Police Identify Man Found Dead in Ottumwa Creek

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a man whose body was found in a creek last week.

The Ottumwa Police Department was called to the 700 block of South Webster at 4:40 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found 41-year-old Jason Seavey, deceased, in a creek.

The State Medical Examiner in Ankeny is performing an autopsy on Seavey’s remains to determine a cause of death.