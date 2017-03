× Police Search for Possible Weapon After Des Moines Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the Shop ‘n Save convenience store at 6th and Franklin.

Police say a car drove by and someone fired multiple shots at another car in the area, but nobody was hit.

Officials spent several hours combing the area, looking for a weapon that may have been tossed from the car.