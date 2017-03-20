President Leath Leaving Iowa State for Auburn
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University will have to begin the search for a new president.
Monday morning the Auburn University Board of Trustees voted to make Dr. Steven Leath its new president. He becomes the university’s 19th president.
Leath began his time as Iowa State’s president in 2012, replacing Gregory Geoffroy.
President of the Iowa Board of Regents Bruce Rastetter released a statement on Leath’s hiring at Auburn:
“I would like to thank President Leath for his service to Iowa State University, the Board of Regents and the state of Iowa. ISU has made great strides during his tenure, including achieving record enrollment. We wish President Leath and his wife, Janet, the best at Auburn University.
The Board will hold a special meeting soon to discuss the presidential transition at Iowa State.”