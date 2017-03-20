× President Leath Leaving Iowa State for Auburn

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University will have to begin the search for a new president.

Monday morning the Auburn University Board of Trustees voted to make Dr. Steven Leath its new president. He becomes the university’s 19th president.

Leath began his time as Iowa State’s president in 2012, replacing Gregory Geoffroy.

Auburn Trustees have named Dr. Steven Leath as the university's 19th president. #WarEagle — Auburn University (@AuburnU) March 20, 2017

President of the Iowa Board of Regents Bruce Rastetter released a statement on Leath’s hiring at Auburn: