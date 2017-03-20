× Record Number of Applicants for Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University has an important decision to make on Monday evening: which dogs should be included in its 38th Annual Beautiful Bulldog contest.

The school has a lot to go through, having received 120 applicants–a record number–with entries spanning 13 states.

There are also fewer available spots in this year’s contest; organizers dropped the bulldog field from 50 down to 40 in order to allow the dogs to interact longer with the judges.

The lottery will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, and the Beautiful Bulldog contest will be held on Sunday, April 23rd at the Knapp Center.