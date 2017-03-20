State Attorneys Want AFSCME Lawsuit Dismissed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state of Iowa is responding to a lawsuit filed over changes to collective bargaining laws.

The changes restrict contract negotiations to just salary for most public workers unions, but the new rules do not apply to members of public safety.

Iowa's largest public workers union, AFSCME, filed a lawsuit saying the changes are unconstitutional because all state workers are not treated the same. AFSCME also requested an immediate injunction to prevent the changes from taking place until it is decided in court.

Attorneys representing the state responded, saying lawmakers had the authority to change the law and acted within their constitutional limits.

They are asking for a summary judgement dismissing the lawsuit and calling for AFSCME to pay for all costs related to the case.