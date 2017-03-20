The Senate Judiciary Committee hold the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch
-
Grassley Urges Democrats To Follow Tradition, Confirm Gorsuch
-
Iowans Prepare for Monday’s Supreme Court Justice Hearing
-
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
-
President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee To Fill Scalia Seat
-
President Trump Expected to Nominate One of These Three Candidates to the Supreme Court
-
-
Drake Law Professor Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Has Paper Trail
-
Ag Secretary Confirmation Hearing Approaches
-
Republicans Vote to Suspend Committee Rules, Advance Mnuchin, Price Nominations
-
Ag Secretary Hearing Draws Near
-
Trump’s Wiretapping Accusation Comes to a Head at Comey Hearing
-
-
Grassley Brings Up Lynch/Clinton Meeting During Deputy AG Confirmation Hearing
-
Vilsack Endorses Ag Secretary Nominee
-
Republicans Introduce Bill to ‘Kill’ Class Action Lawsuits