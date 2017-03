× William Penn Loses in NAIA Fab Four

KANSAS CITY, MO – The dream season comes to an end for the William Penn Statesmen. Texas Wesleyan beat WP 83-82 in overtime of the Fab Four, national semifinal.

The Rams scored with 2 seconds to take the lead in OT.

Jarvis Haywood led WP with 22 points in the loss.

William Penn finishes with a 33-4 record, 1 win shy of a spot in the title game.