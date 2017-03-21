Ankeny Minimum Wage Increase Proposal Halted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A vote of 4-1 halted a proposed increase to Ankeny's minimum wage hourly rate.

City Council leaders opted out of the Polk County proposal, stating the issue should be dealt with at the state level instead of local government. The proposal would have raised the minimum wage from $7.25 to $8.75 an hour.

The Iowa House has approved a measure to ban local governments from raising the minimum wage. If signed into law, the measure would roll back minimum wage increases already approved in Polk, Johnson, Wapello, and Linn Counties.