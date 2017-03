× Apple Unveils Red iPhone to Help Fight AIDS

UNITED STATES — Apple is launching a new phone that will raise awareness of the fight against AIDS.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7+ will be available in the color red.

The unveiling on Tuesday is to commemorate the 10-year partnership between Apple and (RED), an organization that helps fight AIDS.

The price of the special edition iPhones starts at $749. They will be available for purchase in stores and online starting Friday.