Experts Not Concerned About Drought Just Yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This winter, Des Moines and southern Iowa didn't see much snow pile up.

State Climatologist Harry Hillaker said it’s hard to know just yet if the trend will continue.

The second day of spring was met by cooler temperatures and a mixture of snow and rain, which caught some people around the metro by surprise.

"None of us were prepared for this. We thought it might rain, but this is absolutely not what we expected," said August Huckabee.

This winter, the metro and parts of south central Iowa saw record low levels of snowfall. The same is true for rain; this time last year, the metro saw nearly four inches of rain, compared to this year with only two inches.

"We're really looking for some moisture, really wanting some moisture, especially in south central Iowa,” said Hillaker.

Climate experts say not enough moisture could bring serious problems like drought, but it is not a concern quite yet. With spring on the way, the new season will likely bring some more rain showers, but the likelihood of seeing more snow is diminishing.

Experts urge people not to worry too much about drought since there are still a couple more months of the rainy season ahead.