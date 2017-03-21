× ‘Fireball Run’ To Showcase Fort Dodge in TV Series Event

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Television series Fireball Run and history and tourism event Road Rally will make their way to Fort Dodge next September.

Forty-two teams will be driving cars from Eau Clarie, Wisconsin, to Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Producer of the show calls it a game of “Trivial Pursuit” played in eight cities along a 2,000-mile trip.

“They get to know the history of something, but we don’t tell them where it is, we don’t tell him what it is, and they have to figure it out in real time,” said Fireball Run producer J. Sanchez. “We usually tell folks Fireball Run, the show, is Amazing Race, Dirty Jobs, How it’s Made, and your favorite travel in history show combined.”

One person among the members of the 42 teams will be Fort Dodge Mayor Matt Bemrich.

“I watch some of these types of shows including Fireball Run,” said Bemrich. “I watched quite a few of the episodes on Amazon. It’s an exciting show, very dynamic. It brings a lot of fun and adventure into the experience as a viewer and to get to switch that role and become a participant is an exciting opportunity.”

Past episodes of Fireball Run are available on Amazon, or see samples here.