Funeral Service Arrangements Released for Fallen Ames Firefighter

AMES, Iowa — Funeral services have been arranged for a fallen Ames Fire Department firefighter.

Steve Buser, 51, passed away on March 17th after a “medical emergency.” He had been with the department since 1999.

On Thursday, March 23rd, a celebration of life service for Buser will be held from 3-4 p.m. at the City of Ames Auditorium in City Hall, located at 515 Clark Avenue.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to be aware of parking restrictions in the area. Parking recommendations given by the City of Ames are as follow:

“Public parking is available in Lot MM at the far west end of the City Hall Parking lot, Lot TT, south of the intersection of Main Street and Pearle Ave., Lot V, south of Main Street by the depot, and Lot N, to the east of City Hall. Other potential downtown area parking spaces are indicated on the City’s website at: www.cityofames.org/parking. Look for the link labeled: ‘City of Ames Public Parking Map.'”

Visiting fire departments are also asked not to bring large fire apparatus due to the parking limitations.

Uniformed emergency personnel will gather to create an “honor corridor” along the 6th Street sidewalk for Buser’s family to pass through on the way to the service. Emergency personnel who desire to participate are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m.

Click here for a map of the auditorium location and available parking locations for the service.

