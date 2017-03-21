Governor’s Daughter Gets Chinese Offer, He Gets Questions About Jet Ski

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Terry Branstad went to a home schooling family luncheon at a downtown Des Moines church on Tuesday and ended up revealing news about his family.

“My daughter, who is a third grade teacher, just got an offer,” Branstad told a group of several dozen families at Walnut Creek Church, “She has interviewed for a teaching job in China via Skype.”

The governor is awaiting confirmation hearings with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee following his nomination by President Donald Trump to become the next U.S. Ambassador to China. Branstad still believes those hearings will happen next month, but has not been told a specific time. Until then, he said he plans to meet one-on-one with members of the committee.

The members of that committee include two former presidential candidates, a vice presidential nominee, and at least one potential presidential candidate.

His daughter, Allison Costa, is a third grade teacher in Waukee. She has been looking to move her family to China when the governor and first lady leave to begin the new phase of their career in public service. Part of the appeal for Mrs. Branstad, at this point in their lives, is the ability to have her daughter and grandchildren in China with her.

The Branstads would be leaving two grown sons and their other grandchildren behind in Iowa.

The governor said Allison has been offered a position as a third grade teacher at The International School of Beijing.

He also joked about the intense vetting from the Trump administration into his background. “Fill out a horrendous amount of paperwork. Unbelievable!” Branstad said. “It took us at least six weeks.”

(Image courtesy: the Branstad family).

The governor said agents have interviewed his neighbors, co-workers, and even a Lake Panorama man with whom the Branstads own a jet ski.