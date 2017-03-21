Iowa Mosques Receive Support Following Weekend Threat in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People all around the U.S. are fighting back against an attack on Iowa's Muslim community.

Over the weekend, the Islamic Center of Des Moines received a threatening note. Officials say it was written by someone who claims to support President Trump. The note called Muslims "vile," and it was signed, "Americans for a better way."

Now, mosques throughout the state are experiencing an outpouring of support. This includes the Mother Mosque of America in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa chapter of the Council on American Islamic relations has called for a hate crime investigation of the note.