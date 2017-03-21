Iowa State University Plans to Keep Leath-Inspired Program, Despite His Departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An unexpected resignation has led to uncertainty at two Des Moines schools.

On Monday, Steven Leath announced he is leaving Iowa State to become president of Auburn University. During his time at Iowa State, Leath launched the “ISU 4U Promise” program, which guarantees a tuition-free education to students at King and Moulton Elementary schools.

The program was launched in 2013, and a contractual agreement was signed between the university and the Des Moines Public School District in 2015. The agreement is re-evaluated every five years.

However, some worry the university’s new president won’t share in the same vision from the program as President Leath’s.

“It really depends on what the new president wants to do,” says Representative Ako Abdul-Samad, who helped create the program with Leath. He adds, “It’s easy to cut a new program and say we will find another way or try to find some private money, but the thing is, we have to look at our investment.”

The program monitors students' attendance, grades, and involvement at school from kindergarten through their senior year.

The university tells Channel 13 it will re-evaluate the agreement in 2020. The school plans to keep the program active due to a growing interest, and Moulton Elementary School’s principal say the news is promising.

“To see that different academic excitement is so encouraging as I think about what I want students to be excited about. It’s not just being here at school, but about that opportunity for the future,” says principal Eric Van Dorin.

As the university promises to keep the program alive, others are working to do the same.

“I'm going to lobby hard, I'm going to talk to individuals, and when they start to identify a new president, I plan to be sitting on their doorstep saying, 'hey, let’s talk,'” Abdul-Samad says.

More than 20 high school juniors are currently in the program and many of them are planning to be the first in their families to attend college. The agreement secures their place at Iowa State, along with hundreds of younger students at the schools. Leaders intend for children who have not yet started kindergarten to have the same opportunity.