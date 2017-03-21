Joel Lanning Making the Switch to Linebacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - At 6'2" 230 pounds Joel Lanning looks like a linebacker. Now he is one. The longtime Cyclone quarterback has switched positions this spring and is penciled in as the starting 'Mike' linebacker on the Iowa State defense.

According to ISU Linebackers coach Tyson Viedt its Joel's 'job to lose.'

Lanning accounted for over 1,800 yards of offense and 20 TD's last season as a QB, but his playing time dwindled as the season went on and Jacob Park took the reins

The last time Lanning played defense was 8th grade.

Joel says there's a good chance he will still play some offense.