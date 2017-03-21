Lovejoy Elementary Opens Laundromat, Other Resources for Students and Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People at Des Moines' Lovejoy Elementary School are working to make the building feel more like home.

Last fall, a laundromat was opened inside the school that is available free of charge to students and parents during the school day on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A school employee will even be available pick up parents and drive them to the school if they need a ride.

"We have a family resource specialist on staff, so if parents need transportation to get to school to do laundry or come to school conferences, we have someone that's able to provide that to them. We don't what there to be any barriers for our families to get to school," said Community School Coordinator Bobbie Jo Sheridan.

The school also offers a food pantry and a clothing closet for students and parents.