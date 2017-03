× Metro Student Accused of Bringing Gun to Class

DES MOINES, Iowa — A North High School student is accused of bringing a gun to class on Tuesday.

The school district says another student learned of the weapon and notified a teacher. Staff then searched the student’s locker and found what they say was a small handgun in a backpack.

The district also says the student was taken into custody, and noted it is a felony to have a gun in school.