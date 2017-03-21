× Name of Man Killed in Des Moines Fire Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a man killed in a fire last week.

The Des Moines Fire Department says 52-year-old Charles Flanders was the victim who died in a fire Wednesday in the 2200 block of Williams.

Crews were called about the blaze around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a garage in flames. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the attached home.

After the fire was out a body was found in the rubble of the garage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.