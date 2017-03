× Nitefall on the River 2017 Lineup Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s time for music lovers to start making outdoor plans!

Nitefall on the River organizers announced this year’s acts on Tuesday. Among the scheduled performers are Everclear, Phillip Phillips, Hairball, The Nadas, and Blue October.

The season kicks off on May 18th with country singer Chase Rice at Brenton Skating Plaza. Most of the other shows will be held at Simon Estes Amphitheater.

Take a look at the full lineup here.