Police Make Arrest in Monday Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. near the Shop ‘n Save convenience store at 6th and Franklin. Police say a car drove by and someone fired multiple shots at another car in the area, but nobody was hit.

Twenty-three-year-old Terence Jackson has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, and possession of cocaine.

Jackson is being held in the Polk County Jail.