DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- A Dallas County jury convicted a man of three counts of murder on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Hernandez-Ventura, 25, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He was arrested in October after police discovered the bodies of three people. Police say he murdered all three with a machete.

Hernandez-Ventura claimed he was ordered to carry out the killings by the estranged husband of one of the victims.