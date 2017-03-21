× Seymour Track Team Keeps Running After Tornado Damaged Track

SEYMOUR, Iowa — On March 6th, an EF-2 tornado struck the Seymour area, damaging several homes and farms, and causing major damage to the Seymour school.

One part of the school that suffered damage was the track. Now, with track season starting, the teams have taken to conducting practice on the streets of Seymour.

“Like a lot of uncertainty, and you don’t know what’s really going to happen with track season,” said Joshua Brown, who is a senior on the track team.

The team does group stretching exercise while walking across a street on the town square.

“Definitely this year will be one to remember, we’ll always be the class that graduated when the tornado went through,” said senior Danielle Furlin. “For track we always used to have a schedule and now that schedule is totally off, and we have to do the same thing every day, which isn’t all too great at times but you definitely have to do with what you have.”

“It’s been very difficult, especially for the seniors, you know, we don’t get to walk across the stage for graduation,” said Mallory Sherrard. “Track it’s just very different because we don’t get to run on the track anymore, we don’t get to do weightlifting anymore, so it’s very different.”

The girls team is getting ready for a meet on March 28th at Albia.