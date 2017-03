× South Side Des Moines Tobacco Outlet Robbed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a south side store was robbed Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a mask, entered the Tobacco Outlet at 3409 SW 9th just before 8:00 a.m. Cash and cigarettes were taken in the robbery.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect fled the store on foot and police say they haven’t made any arrests in the case.