× St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Sees Increase in Drunk Driving Arrests

IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol says drunk driving arrests over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend were slightly higher than a non-holiday weekend.

From March 17th through March 20th, troopers made 20 arrest for operating while intoxicated. They also arrested two people for drinking and driving while under the age of 21.

Over 100 state agencies added more patrols this weekend to deter drunk driving.