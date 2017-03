Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, IL - The Southwestern Community College Spartans are trying to cap off their best basketball season in school history.

Spartans beat Southern Maryland in the first round of the NJCAA national tournament Tuesday, 94-69. SWCC is now 33-1 on the year, ranked #1.

3 more wins and SWCC will have its first national championship in any sport.

They play again Thursday against Pima.