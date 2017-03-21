× Top 10 Best Burger in Iowa Nominees

IOWA — Ever wondered which restaurant has the best burger in Iowa? Get ready to take a road trip around the state, because the top 10 best burgers have been announced!

Lunch hour at the restaurants that made the list was pretty busy after the big reveal.

“I haven’t had one for years. I saw on TV they were the best in Iowa, so we thought we’d try it out. Good hamburger, good meat,” said Linda Robinson of Ankeny.

Robinson wanted to check out the buzz behind the burger at Ankeny Diner, one of 500 restaurants nominated for the contest.

Their burgers are a half-pound of meat, cooked any way the customers like. Most popular is the Hawkeye burger, with cheddar and mushrooms. This is the sixth nomination for Ankeny Diner.

BW’s Burgers in West Des Moines received its second nomination this year, and owner Brandon Waldon says the key to the restaurant’s tasty burger is the meat. It is ground fresh every day from excess steaks, and diners say they notice the quality.

“They are a little bit more than what we are used to spending, but I think it’s well worth it. It’s a big burger, the fries are great. Everything is good,” said Lou Ireland of Urbandale.

Secret judges are tasting the burgers now, and will evaluate the food based on taste, appearance, and proper doneness. The winner will be crowned on May 1st.

