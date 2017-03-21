× Twin Toddlers Dead After Being Found in Missouri Pond

RIDGLEY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two twin toddlers have died Monday after they were both found in a Platte County pond.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 10 a.m. Monday to a home in the 22000 block of South Ridgely Road after the children were reported missing.

Three hours after the 3-year-old boy was found dead, his sister died at an area hospital.

Deputies say the children live near the pond where the children were found.

No other details were immediately available.