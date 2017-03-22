Bill to Legalize the Sale and Use of Fireworks in Iowa Moves to House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans may soon be able to get their hands on fireworks and set them off...legally.

A bill allowing the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa has cleared the Senate with bipartisan support and now moves to the House of Representatives where it also has bipartisan support.

"In the past I was always against it...I think this bill is much better and has a lot more restriction, and I will probably be voting for it" said Democratic Representative Ruth Ann Gaines.

The bill would only allow the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa from June 1 - July 8, and December 10 - January 3. During that time Iowans could only light them off from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those selling fireworks would need a license to do so.

Representative Gaines says with so many Iowans driving south and buying fireworks in Missouri, it makes sense to keep that money in the state.

"We will be able to tax it and we need the revenue. We're working under budget constraints and a lot of agencies, education, many places are suffering because we haven't been able to fund them this year" said Gaines.

House Republicans say that more than tax revenue or holiday spirit, this bill comes down to one thing.

"Freedoms. It allows Iowans to make the choice for themselves, allows them to make that decision if they want to shoot off some fireworks around the holiday time and gives them the opportunity to make the decision for themselves" said Republican Representative Matt Windschitl.

But like most bills, not everyone is in support. Lobbyists from the Iowa Firefighter's Association, Iowa Nurse's Association and Blank Children's Hospital have registered against the bill to name a few. Law enforcement officer John Johansen isn't a lobbyist, but says his 28 years on the force tells him this is a bad idea.

"I've seen some injuries, I've seen lots of calls go unanswered because people think they're gunshots, I've seen neighborhood disputes, the list goes on and on" said Johansen.

Johansen says his biggest concern is the injury risk for younger children.

"If something becomes legalized than the younger the age of the person that's going to try it out because they think it's OK" he said.

The bill prohibits the sale of fireworks to those under the age of 18.

City councils would still have the opportunity to vote themselves out and make selling or using fireworks illegal in their jurisdiction.