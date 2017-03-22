× Dallas County Sheriff Seeking Support for New Jail

GRANGER, Iowa — Later this year, voters in Dallas County will decide plans for a new jail for a fourth time.

Sheriff Chad Leonard held an hour long informational meeting in Granger Tuesday, detailing the project.

“I think if the public knows how far behind we are and how far our jail is behind the times, that they’ll get behind the sheriff’s office and support it,” Leonard said.

The nearly $23 million jail would increase the number of inmate beds from 36 to 130.

It would also help the county save on transportation costs. From July of last year to January of this year the county spent $237,000 transferring inmates to the Story County Jail because of a lack of room in Dallas County.

Voters have rejected a similar proposal three different times.