× Efforts to Improve Hickory Grove Lake Featured at Iowa Water Conference

AMES, Iowa- At the Iowa Water Conference a series of speakers and seminars on how to make Iowa’s water cleaner.

One of the presentations included work on Hickory Grove Lake near Colo.

Several years ago county leaders came together to talk about what could be done to improve the water in the lake.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was brought in with their Lake Restoration program, also the Iowa Department of Land Stewardship.

Iowa State University conducted a study, which could some nutrients coming from the fields in the surrounding watershed, and sediment from area creeks was coming into Hickory Grove.

“I think the importance of this project is the one recognizing these parks like Hickory Grove, are critical for our quality-of-life,” said Michael Cox, who is Director of the Story county Conservation Board.

“One thing about it, was septic systems in the county,” said George Antonion of Iowa DNR Lake Restoration Program.”The county stepped up and said yeah, we’re willing to work with homeowners if you’re looking to improve or upgrade their systems.”

Getting septic systems replaced, and working with area landowners to curb nutrient and soil runoff has started to gradually improve the water quality at Hickory Grove.

“We do bacterial monitoring every week throughout the summer season thus far since we started that, last year was an improved year, so every year we are seeing a little improvements,” said Cox.