Here's How Iowa's Congressional Delegation Says it Will Vote on GOP Health Care Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The biggest vote of the young Trump presidency comes tomorrow and a pair of Iowa Republicans are breaking with their party’s leader.

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Thursday on the American Health Care Act. Republican leaders call the bill the first step in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare.

However a number of Republicans say they will not support the bill including two Iowans.

On Wednesday afternoon Congressman David Young released a statement reading: “While the American Health Care Act, legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, is a very good start, it does not yet get it right and therefore I cannot support it in its’ present form.”

He follows fellow Iowa Republican Rod Blum who announced Tuesday on Twitter that he, too, can’t vote for the current form of the bill.

#AHCA doesn't do enough to lower premiums for hardworking Americans. I'm a "no" on current version – need to drive down actual costs! #IA01 — Congressman Rod Blum (@RepRodBlum) March 21, 2017

Iowa’s third Republican in Congress, Steve King, said at the start of the day Wednesday that he was “leaning” towards voting no. However he says a meeting with President Trump changed his mind and he will now vote for the bill.

Despite the bill coming from House leadership it appears to have long odds of passing at this moment. An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office found it would force 24 million Americans off their insurance in the next decade while also increasing Medicaid costs for states. At the same time it would drive down the federal debt by $337 billion over a decade.

Iowa’s fourth Congressman, Democrat Dave Loebsack, is expected to vote against the bill along with every other Democrat.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today there is no “Plan B” if this vote fails.