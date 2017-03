× Man Tells Police He Shot Himself in Leg

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after receiving a report that a man shot himself in the leg.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of E. 29th Court, near the Fairgrounds. Police say they received a call about a man who claimed to have shot himself in the leg.

A neighbor told Channel 13 that the man was able to walk outside of the home to an ambulance.

Police have not released the man’s name.