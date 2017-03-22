Man Wanted For Questioning in Homicide Could Be Dressing as a Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police believe a man wanted for questioning in 2015 homicide is back in Des Moines and possibly disguising himself as a woman.

Alf Clark is being sought on a material witness warrant in the investigation into the shooting death of Tacono Conner on December 27th, 2015. Amy Stolki was also injured in the shooting.

Alf Clark was named as a material witness to the homicide one week later but police haven't been able to find him. On Wednesday police announced they believe Clark is back in the metro area. They also say he may be disguising himself as a woman to avoid detection.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400.