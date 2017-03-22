Multi-State Crime Spree Ends With Chase and Crash in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man and woman wanted in Florida and possibly elsewhere were arrested Wednesday after a police chase in Des Moines.

It started this morning when a man reported being robbed of his wallet outside a Hy-Vee in West Des Moines. When an Urbandale officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop them, the driver took off. The chase continued eastbound on I-235 during morning rush hour traffic until the driver crashed his vehicle near 31st Street.

Police say that driver, Justin Marshall of Panama City Beach, Florida, and his passenger, Allison Hunter of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, are both wanted on warrants in Florida. In addition the truck they were driving today was stolen from Missouri and had license plates stolen from Iowa.