Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa - Dominick Tornabane placed 1st in the North Central Regional Hoop Shoot which was held in Iowa City on March 18th. Tornabane advances to the National Hoop Shoot contest to be held in Chicago, IL on April 20-23, 2017.

Tornabane's quest in the free throw shooting competition started last fall by advancing through the local, district and state levels.

(Information by the Elks National Foundation)