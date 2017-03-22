Saving a Life is So Easy a Mascot Can Do It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa State University athletics mascot Cy was an impromptu volunteer on Wednesday for a demonstration on how to use a "Stop the Bleed" kit.

UnityPoint Health in Des Moines has developed a training program to teach the proper use of the kits that are being distributed nationwide as part of a White House program developed by the Obama administration in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre. The kits include gloves and a tourniquet that can be used to stop hemorrhaging in the wake of a mass casualty incident.

On Wednesday Channel 13 was getting a preview of the training program when Cy joined trauma surgeon Dr. Richard Sidwell to demonstrate the technique.