Robbery Suspects in Custody Following High Speed Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two robbery suspects are in custody after a high speed chase that started in Urbandale and ended in Des Moines Wednesday morning.

Urbandale police say the chase stemmed from a robbery of a person at a Hy-Vee and the suspects were in a stolen vehicle. An Urbandale officer noticed the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon pickup truck, around 8:00 a.m. on Hickman Avenue near the Menards store and tried to initiate a stop. The driver took off, got onto southbound I-35/80 and then traveled eastbound on I-235 at a high rate of speed.

The chase ended about 20 minutes later after the truck exited I-235 at the 31st Street exit and crashed into a fence. Two people exited the vehicle and ran but officers were able to take them into custody about two blocks away.

Police say a male and female were arrested and they both had arrest warrants from the state of Florida. The truck involved in the chase had been reported stolen out of Missouri and had stolen plates on it.

The names of the suspects’ names have not been released yet.

Urbandale and Des Moines police along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department were part of the chase.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.