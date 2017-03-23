× Dallas County Ranked 5th Fastest Growing County in U.S.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Dallas County was one of the fastest growing counties in the nation from 2015 to 2016.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the county ranked 5th in the nation in population growth for counties with a population of 10,000 or more. Dallas County’s population increased 4.63-percent during the fiscal year.

Only two counties in Utah and two counties in Texas had a larger percentage of their population increase from 2015 to 2016.

The estimated population of Dallas County in 2016 was 84,516, which is up from 80,777 in 2015.

Numbers from previous years show the county has grown by more than 18,350 residents since 2010.

The census data also showed the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area grew by just over 12,000 people from 2015 to 2016. That works out to about 33 people per day moving to the metro and makes Des Moines the fastest growing city in the Midwest.