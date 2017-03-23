× Des Moines Home Damaged in Early Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire on the city’s north side kept crews busy early Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the River Bend neighborhood.

Officials say when they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor. Crews were able to get the fire out quickly but it did spread to a small part of the second floor.

The home has considerable smoke damage.

Officials say five people were in the home at the time.

“We did have some occupants that were staying in the basement that escaped through the back door of the dwelling. They did have smoke detectors but they state that they did not go off. They were doing the right thing and one of the occupants smelled smoke and they got the rest of the people out,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.