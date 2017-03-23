Patio Gardening in Iowa Made Easy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Spring is here and soon many of us will to tend to a garden, and though getting one started can be hard work, it shouldn’t stop you.

With a growing number of people opting for urban living patio or contain gardening is becoming a growing trend.

On Today in Iowa Thursday morning, the crew showed viewers how to setup and run a patio garden.

The garden guide was Tim Rundlett with Earl May in Waukee. Rundlett has over four decades of experience to share with Iowa gardeners.

“It’s not hard at all,” says Rundlett. “You work a little in the beginning, then wait for the fruit to grow.”

Rundlett says that the first thing you’ll need is the proper container.

“Preferably you want something that is 12-16 inches wide. You want enough space on top for it grow,” said Rundlett. “If you want you can just use a five gallon bucket.”

These containers should cost under $20 but the key is to find one that has holes on the bottom so water can run out.

The next item you'll need is a nice soil.

“The better soil you get, the better the produce will taste,” says Rundlett.

If you go the high end route, it will cost $25 but you don't need to spend that much.

Next, find the produce you want. Most plants will run you around $5. If you decide to go the seed route it will be about the same price for a pack of seeds.

Once you get set up, it will take 6-8 weeks to produce a crop.

Rundlett says the biggest issues container gardeners will face is watering it properly.

The main difference with these plant, compared to an outdoor gardens is the amount of soil you are using. You are using less soil, so you will need to water it more. Each pot needs to be watered at least once a day.

If you don’t water it properly, the soil will take the water away from the produce and they won't taste right.

Make sure they get at least six hours of direct sunlight.

“If it’s nice outside you can move them outside for sunlight,” said Rundlett. “Be careful though, if it drops below freezing you can kill the plant.”

If you're growing on your patio, this won't be a major issue, but watch out for fungus or bugs. You can purchase a good insecticide or anti-fungus spray from around $10.

In total, Rundlett says you can put this together for around $25 but if you don’t want to do the work they sell a full setup pot for $40.